Iveda Solutions announces development in ZeroTech partnership

Iveda announced a development in its strategic partnership with the Arab Organization for Industrialization, or AOI, and security hardware and software developer, ZeroTech. As part of this three-way collaboration, Iveda has signed a reseller agreement with both entities, marking a new milestone in the localization of Iveda products and technology in Egypt and the surrounding region. Iveda is transferring the technology behind its VEMO Body Cam to be locally manufactured by AOI and ZeroTech, enabling mass production of VEMO in Egypt for both government and private sector use across the region.

