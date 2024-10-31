News & Insights

Iveda Solutions announces development in ZeroTech partnership

October 31, 2024 — 09:31 am EDT

Iveda announced a development in its strategic partnership with the Arab Organization for Industrialization, or AOI, and security hardware and software developer, ZeroTech. As part of this three-way collaboration, Iveda has signed a reseller agreement with both entities, marking a new milestone in the localization of Iveda products and technology in Egypt and the surrounding region. Iveda is transferring the technology behind its VEMO Body Cam to be locally manufactured by AOI and ZeroTech, enabling mass production of VEMO in Egypt for both government and private sector use across the region.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

