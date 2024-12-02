News & Insights

ITV’s Diversity Director Invests in Company Shares

December 02, 2024 — 10:21 am EST

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has announced that Ade Rawcliffe, their Group Director of Diversity and Inclusion, has purchased 2,920 ordinary shares through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan at a price of 70.135 pence each. This transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange, highlighting ITV’s ongoing commitment to aligning managerial interests with shareholder value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

