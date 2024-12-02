ITV’s Diversity Director Invests in Company Shares

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has announced that Ade Rawcliffe, their Group Director of Diversity and Inclusion, has purchased 2,920 ordinary shares through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan at a price of 70.135 pence each. This transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange, highlighting ITV’s ongoing commitment to aligning managerial interests with shareholder value.

