Itoham Yonekyu Announces Executive Changes

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc. has announced a change in its executive leadership, with Kazuhiko Misonou resigning as Executive Chairman of ANZCO FOODS LTD. for personal reasons, effective December 31, 2024. Shinji Horiuchi will take over as Executive Chairman starting January 1, 2025, signaling a shift in the company’s strategic leadership.

