Itoham Yonekyu Announces Executive Changes

November 25, 2024 — 02:31 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc. (JP:2296) has released an update.

Itoham Yonekyu Holdings, Inc. has announced a change in its executive leadership, with Kazuhiko Misonou resigning as Executive Chairman of ANZCO FOODS LTD. for personal reasons, effective December 31, 2024. Shinji Horiuchi will take over as Executive Chairman starting January 1, 2025, signaling a shift in the company’s strategic leadership.

For further insights into JP:2296 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

