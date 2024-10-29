News & Insights

Stocks

ITM Power upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley

October 29, 2024 — 08:11 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley upgraded ITM Power (ITMPF) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of 40 GBp, down from 50 GBp. Visibility on potential new large orders remains low for ITM Power, but the company has a relatively stronger funding position and the consensus expectations on the group’s revenue trajectory for the coming years looks more reasonable than for Nel ASA, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ITMPF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ITMPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.