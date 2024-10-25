Iterum Therapeutics Gains FDA Approval for ORLYNVAH

The latest update is out from Iterum Therapeutics ( (ITRM) ).

Iterum Therapeutics has received FDA approval for ORLYNVAH™, an innovative oral treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) in adult women with limited treatment options. This approval marks a significant milestone as ORLYNVAH™ offers a novel solution to combat antibiotic-resistant infections, showcasing superior efficacy in clinical trials. The company aims to leverage this approval to pursue strategic partnerships or commercialization efforts, addressing a critical need in the market for effective uUTI treatments.

