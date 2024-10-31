News & Insights

ITC Properties Sells 10% Stake in Key Partnerships

October 31, 2024 — 08:39 pm EDT

ITC Properties Group Limited (HK:0199) has released an update.

ITC Properties Group Limited has announced a major transaction involving the sale of a 10% stake in several partnerships, including Development LP and Investment LP, as well as a 10% shareholding in Assets Builder. This move, effective from October 31, 2024, allows ITC to retain an 18% interest in these ventures while securing over HK$30 million in considerations, reflecting a strategic adjustment in its investment portfolio.

