Italian Wine Brands Launches New Share Buyback Program

October 25, 2024 — 02:49 pm EDT

Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. (IT:IWB) has released an update.

Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. has completed its share buyback program, acquiring 30,000 shares worth over €663,000, and is launching a new program to purchase up to 30,000 more shares as part of strategic investment plans. This initiative aims to provide flexibility for potential future transactions and company growth strategies.

