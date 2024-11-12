The Italian Sea Group’s Strong 2024 Financial Performance

Italian Sea Group S.p.A. (IT:TISG) has released an update.

The Italian Sea Group S.p.A. reports a robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenues rising by 11.4% to 292 million Euros and EBITDA increasing by 16% to 50.1 million Euros. The company’s strong results are supported by successful presentations at the Monaco Yacht Show and ongoing negotiations that are expected to bolster future growth. The company continues to see success in its semi-custom yacht lines, showcasing its solid business model.

