News & Insights

Stocks
ISPR

Ispire Technology, IKE Tech announce pre-PMTA submission meeting with FDA

November 18, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Ispire Technology (ISPR) and IKE Tech, a joint venture among three leading technology and research companies Ispire, Touch Point Worldwide d/b/a Berify and Chemular, announced a successful in person pre-PMTA, Pre-Market Tobacco Product Application, submission meeting with FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, CTP, for their Age Verification technology, designed to allow adult access to electronic nicotine delivery systems, ENDS, while preventing youth access to such products at point-of-use. This critical regulatory milestone marks an important step in the journey to provide an innovative, secure universal solution aimed at preventing youth access to ENDS and expanding the market for adults who choose to use flavored PMTA-authorized products. The IKE Tech Identity and Age Verification technology unlocks opportunities for adults who choose to use flavored vapor products while introducing a pioneering approach to reducing youth access and usage.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ISPR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ISPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.