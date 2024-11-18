Ispire Technology, IKE Tech announce pre-PMTA submission meeting with FDA

Ispire Technology (ISPR) and IKE Tech, a joint venture among three leading technology and research companies Ispire, Touch Point Worldwide d/b/a Berify and Chemular, announced a successful in person pre-PMTA, Pre-Market Tobacco Product Application, submission meeting with FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, CTP, for their Age Verification technology, designed to allow adult access to electronic nicotine delivery systems, ENDS, while preventing youth access to such products at point-of-use. This critical regulatory milestone marks an important step in the journey to provide an innovative, secure universal solution aimed at preventing youth access to ENDS and expanding the market for adults who choose to use flavored PMTA-authorized products. The IKE Tech Identity and Age Verification technology unlocks opportunities for adults who choose to use flavored vapor products while introducing a pioneering approach to reducing youth access and usage.

