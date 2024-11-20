ispace Applauds ESA and JAXA Collaboration Announcements

ispace,inc. (JP:9348) has released an update.

ispace, inc. expresses strong support for the collaboration between the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, seeing it as a promising opportunity to advance lunar exploration through innovative partnerships. The company plans to launch several missions, including the RESILIENCE lander and TENACIOUS rover in 2025, and the APEX 1.0 lunar lander in 2026, showcasing its commitment to leveraging global expertise for space exploration.

