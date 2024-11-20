IsoEnergy Shareholders Urged to Support Key Resolution

IsoEnergy (TSE:ISO) has released an update.
IsoEnergy’s shareholders are urged to vote in favor of a share issuance resolution, as recommended by both the company’s Board and the independent advisory firm ISS, ahead of their upcoming meeting with Anfield Energy Corp. This strategic move is expected to enhance the combined company’s access to capital, increase trading liquidity, and unlock potential cost synergies.
