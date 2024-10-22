News & Insights

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Unite for Uranium Exploration

October 22, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

IsoEnergy (TSE:ISO) has released an update.

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Uranium have formed a joint venture to explore and develop uranium properties in the eastern Athabasca Basin, covering over 98,000 hectares. The collaboration combines their project portfolios and expertise to leverage the significant potential of the area and accelerate discoveries. IsoEnergy will initially hold a 60% stake, with Purepoint operating during the exploration phase.

