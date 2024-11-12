ISCC Fintech Strengthens Position in NPL Market

Integrated System Credit Consulting Fintech S.p.A. (IT:ISC) has released an update.

Integrated System Credit Consulting Fintech S.p.A. (ISCC Fintech) has completed its subscription of shares in the ‘Fondo Granulare NPL’, a closed-end Italian alternative investment fund. This strategic move, facilitated by illimity SGR, signifies ISCC Fintech’s growing prominence in the Italian non-performing loans market, as it continues to enhance its credit management capabilities.

For further insights into IT:ISC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.