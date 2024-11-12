ISCC Fintech Strengthens Position in NPL Market

Integrated System Credit Consulting Fintech S.p.A. (IT:ISC) has released an update.
Integrated System Credit Consulting Fintech S.p.A. (ISCC Fintech) has completed its subscription of shares in the ‘Fondo Granulare NPL’, a closed-end Italian alternative investment fund. This strategic move, facilitated by illimity SGR, signifies ISCC Fintech’s growing prominence in the Italian non-performing loans market, as it continues to enhance its credit management capabilities.
