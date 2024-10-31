ISB Corp Reports Strong Nine-Month Financial Growth

ISB CORP (Japan) (JP:9702) has released an update.

ISB Corp, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reported a 4% increase in net sales to 25,038 million yen for the first nine months of 2024. Despite modest growth in operating and ordinary profits, the company saw a significant 24.9% jump in profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. The company anticipates continued growth with a projected 46 yen fiscal year-end dividend, reflecting confidence in its financial performance.

