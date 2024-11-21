News & Insights

IRSA’s Q3 2024 Financial Update and Cresud’s Stake

November 21, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA (IRS) has released an update.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA has reported its unaudited interim financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024, showing a decrease in non-current assets compared to the previous quarter. The parent company, Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A., maintains a significant stake in IRSA, holding 55.88% of the voting rights.

