IRSA Expands Portfolio with Terrazas de Mayo Acquisition

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA, Argentina’s leading real estate firm, has expanded its shopping mall portfolio with the acquisition of the ‘Terrazas de Mayo’ shopping mall for $27.75 million. Located in the Malvinas Argentinas district, the mall features 90 stores, 20 stands, and a cinema complex. This strategic purchase enhances IRSA’s portfolio to 16 assets, with a total of 370,000 sqm of Gross Leasable Area.

