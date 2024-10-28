Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. Appoints New CFO

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. ( (IROH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. announced the resignation of CFO Jane Waxman for personal reasons, with COO William Caragol stepping into the CFO role. Caragol, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in growth-stage companies, holds multiple board positions and has a rich background in corporate strategy and financial advisory, promising a smooth leadership transition for the company.

For a thorough assessment of IROH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.