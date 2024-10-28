News & Insights

Stocks

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. Appoints New CFO

October 28, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. ( (IROH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. announced the resignation of CFO Jane Waxman for personal reasons, with COO William Caragol stepping into the CFO role. Caragol, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in growth-stage companies, holds multiple board positions and has a rich background in corporate strategy and financial advisory, promising a smooth leadership transition for the company.

For a thorough assessment of IROH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IROH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.