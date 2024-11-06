News & Insights

Stocks

iRobot cuts FY24 EPS view to ($4.91)-($4.60) from ($3.77)-($3.31)

November 06, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Consensus ($3.59). Cuts FY24 revenue view to $685M-$710M from $765M-$800M, consensus $774.29M. The company said, “As we move forward in this new chapter in iRobot’s (IRBT) history, one thing is abundantly clear: we have a powerful brand that will serve as the foundation for the turnaround of this Company. That brand power is at the heart of our turnaround strategy, iRobot Elevate. In executing that strategy, we are focused on providing our iconic brand with an improved platform to drive long-term profitable growth.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IRBT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IRBT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.