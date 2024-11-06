iRobot cuts FY24 EPS view to ($4.91)-($4.60) from ($3.77)-($3.31)

Consensus ($3.59). Cuts FY24 revenue view to $685M-$710M from $765M-$800M, consensus $774.29M. The company said, “As we move forward in this new chapter in iRobot’s (IRBT) history, one thing is abundantly clear: we have a powerful brand that will serve as the foundation for the turnaround of this Company. That brand power is at the heart of our turnaround strategy, iRobot Elevate. In executing that strategy, we are focused on providing our iconic brand with an improved platform to drive long-term profitable growth.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IRBT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.