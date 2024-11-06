iRobot Corporation Reports Q3 2024 Results

iRobot Corporation ( (IRBT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information iRobot Corporation presented to its investors.

iRobot Corporation, a leading company in the consumer robot sector, is known for designing and building innovative robots and intelligent home solutions that enhance everyday living. The company has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting ongoing progress in its strategic turnaround plan despite facing market challenges.

In the third quarter of 2024, iRobot reported revenue of $193.4 million, a slight increase from $186.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company also saw improvements in its gross margin, with a non-GAAP gross margin increase of 590 basis points year-over-year, reaching 32.4%. Operating expenses were significantly reduced, contributing to a non-GAAP operating income of $15.1 million, compared to a loss in the previous year. However, the company still posted a GAAP net loss of $6.4 million for the quarter.

Strategically, iRobot continues to implement its ‘iRobot Elevate’ turnaround strategy, which focuses on innovation and cost reduction to enhance long-term shareholder value. The company introduced new products, including the 2-in-1 Roomba Combo 2 Essential robot and Roomba Vac 2 Essential robot, which have been well-received in the market. The restructuring efforts have led to a 41% reduction in headcount since the end of 2023, reflecting iRobot’s commitment to streamlining operations.

Looking ahead, iRobot has revised its full-year 2024 outlook, anticipating revenue between $685 and $710 million. The company expects to continue facing headwinds but remains focused on enhancing margins and improving profitability in 2025. The management expresses confidence in leveraging iRobot’s strong brand to drive long-term growth and stability.

