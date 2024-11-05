News & Insights

IRISO Electronics Revises Financial Forecast Downward

November 05, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd. (JP:6908) has released an update.

IRISO Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced a downward revision in its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, due to lower-than-expected sales in the automotive and industrial markets. Despite stable demand for certain products, rising raw material costs and decreased sales have led to a significant reduction in expected profits. The company plans to maintain its annual dividend at ¥100 per share.

