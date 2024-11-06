Iris Energy Boosts Revenue with Bitcoin and AI Expansion

Iris Energy (IREN) has released an update.

Iris Energy has reported a 32% increase in monthly revenue to $28.2 million, driven by a ramp-up in operating hashrate to 21 EH/s and higher Bitcoin prices. The company mined 439 Bitcoins in October while continuing to expand its data center operations, aiming for 31 EH/s in the fourth quarter of 2024. With new GPU installations and cost reductions in electricity, Iris Energy is positioning itself strongly in both AI cloud services and Bitcoin mining.

