IQE plc Announces Updated Share Structure

IQE plc (GB:IQE) has released an update.

IQE plc, the leading global supplier of advanced semiconductor wafers, has announced its total voting rights, with 962,028,918 ordinary shares in circulation as of May 31, 2024. This figure excludes the 4,115 shares held in treasury, providing shareholders the denominator needed for the notification of interest changes under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. The company continues to empower a variety of sectors, including smart devices, communications, automotive, and aerospace, through its high-quality wafer manufacturing and extensive intellectual property portfolio.

For further insights into GB:IQE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.