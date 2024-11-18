News & Insights

Ipsen’s Bylvay Shows Promise in Liver Disease Treatment

November 18, 2024 — 01:36 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks

Ipsen (FR:IPN) has released an update.

Ipsen’s Bylvay® demonstrates promising long-term efficacy and safety in treating rare cholestatic liver diseases, including PFIC and ALGS, with significant improvements in symptoms such as itch severity and serum bile acid levels over 72 weeks. The treatment has also shown benefits in patient growth and sleep quality, with most adverse events reported as mild or moderate. Ipsen aims to lead advancements in managing these challenging conditions.

