IPS, Inc. Shifts Shareholder Reports Online

IPS, Inc. (JP:4390) has released an update.

IPS, Inc. has announced the discontinuation of mailing its Shareholder Newsletters, citing environmental conservation efforts. The company will instead publish these reports on its website, ensuring shareholders have access to the same information digitally. This move aligns with the growing trend of digital transformation in corporate communications.

