IPH Limited Reports Impressive Revenue Growth and Expansion

November 13, 2024 — 08:30 pm EST

IPH Ltd. (AU:IPH) has released an update.

IPH Limited has reported a notable 22.9% increase in revenue to $609.9 million for FY24, reflecting its successful strategy of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, particularly in the Canadian market. The company has expanded its presence with acquisitions of firms like Bereskin & Parr, enhancing its scale and service diversity. With a focus on integrating these acquisitions and driving new business opportunities, IPH continues to deliver strong dividends, marking a consistent growth trajectory since its 2014 listing.

