IperionX Raises A$100 Million for Expansion Plans

October 20, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Iperionx Limited (AU:IPX) has released an update.

IperionX Limited has successfully raised A$100 million through a placement of new shares, priced at a 7.2% discount to the last closing price. The proceeds will fund expansions and operations at their Virginia titanium production campus and support corporate activities. This move underscores IperionX’s ambition to become a leader in American titanium and critical materials.

