IperionX Raises A$100 Million for Expansion Plans

Iperionx Limited (AU:IPX) has released an update.

IperionX Limited has successfully raised A$100 million through a placement of new shares, priced at a 7.2% discount to the last closing price. The proceeds will fund expansions and operations at their Virginia titanium production campus and support corporate activities. This move underscores IperionX’s ambition to become a leader in American titanium and critical materials.

For further insights into AU:IPX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.