IPD Group Strengthens Corporate Governance Practices

October 25, 2024 — 03:14 am EDT

IPD Group Ltd (AU:IPG) has released an update.

IPD Group Limited has announced its compliance with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Principles and Recommendations. The company has implemented a Board and Governance Charter, conducts thorough background checks for potential directors, and maintains written agreements with its executive team. These measures aim to enhance transparency and effective management oversight.

