IPD Group Director Boosts Stake Amid Growth Prospects

IPD Group Ltd (AU:IPG) has released an update.
Mohamed Yoosuff, a director at IPD Group Limited, has purchased 1,000,000 shares, signaling his strong confidence in the company’s future. IPD, a leader in energy management and automation, is dedicated to energy efficiency and plays a significant role in the electrification and decarbonization of the economy.
