IOUpay Limited: Clee Capital Reduces Stake in Ovanti

November 15, 2024 — 03:20 am EST

IOUpay Limited (AU:OVT) has released an update.

Clee Capital Pty Ltd, along with Terence Clee, have significantly reduced their stake in Ovanti Limited, decreasing their voting power from 14.47% to 7.74%. This decrease was a result of several on-market sales of shares, indicating a strategic adjustment in their investment portfolio. Investors may want to keep an eye on Ovanti’s stock as this change could impact future market dynamics.

