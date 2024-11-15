IOUpay Limited: Clee Capital Reduces Stake in Ovanti

IOUpay Limited (AU:OVT) has released an update.

Clee Capital Pty Ltd, along with Terence Clee, have significantly reduced their stake in Ovanti Limited, decreasing their voting power from 14.47% to 7.74%. This decrease was a result of several on-market sales of shares, indicating a strategic adjustment in their investment portfolio. Investors may want to keep an eye on Ovanti’s stock as this change could impact future market dynamics.

