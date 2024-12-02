IonQ unveils new enterprise-grade Quantum OS and Hybrid Services suite

The company states: “IonQ (IONQ) announced the launch of its quantum operating system, now called IonQ Quantum OS, and a collection of new capabilities named IonQ Hybrid Services suite. These technologies will greatly advance performance and utility of quantum computing for enterprise customers. IonQ Quantum OS is a nearly ground-up rewrite of IonQ’s original quantum operating system. Designed and built with a flexible and modular architecture, it is designed to scale and adapt with IonQ’s hybrid quantum computing ecosystem and power IonQ’s current and future flagship quantum computers, including IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise. IonQ Quantum OS also offers enterprise-grade security through improved observability and enhanced interoperability across on-premise hardware and software solutions. These improvements provide customers with new options for securely integrating quantum computing into their stack. IonQ Quantum OS has been running commercial workloads on IonQ Forte since summer 2024 and will soon be operational in controlling IonQ Forte Enterprise as it comes online in IonQ’s Basel, Switzerland data center.”

