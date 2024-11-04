Ionis Pharmaceuticals: FDA accepts for review NDA for donidalorsen

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted for review the New Drug Application for donidalorsen, an investigational RNA-targeted medicine for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older. The FDA has set an action date of August 21, 2025 under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act. The FDA application was based on positive results with monthly and bi-monthly dosing in the pivotal Phase 3 OASIS-HAE and OASISplus studies, as well as the ongoing Phase 2 OLE study.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IONS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.