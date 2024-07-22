Ionis Pharma Announces Positive Results From Phase 1/2 Study Of ION582 In Angelman Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) announced positive results from the completed multiple ascending dose portion of the Phase 1/2 open-label study of ION582 in people with Angelman syndrome or AS demonstrating consistent and encouraging clinical improvement on measures assessing all functional domains including communication, cognition and motor function.

Overall, 97% of people in the medium and high dose groups saw an improvement in overall Angelman syndrome symptoms as measured by the Symptoms of Angelman Syndrome-Clinician Global Impression-Change (SAS-CGI-C).

ION582 showed favorable safety and tolerability at all dose levels in the study.

The detailed findings will be shared during a company webcast Monday and at the 2024 Angelman Syndrome Foundation (ASF) Family Conference in Sandusky, Ohio, scheduled for July 24th.

Angelman syndrome is a serious, rare neurodevelopmental disorder that is caused by a loss of function in the maternal UBE3A gene. ION582 is an investigational antisense medicine designed to unsilence the normal paternal UBE3A gene to increase production of the UBE3A protein in the brain.

Ionis noted that it plans to meet with regulators to review and confirm their Phase 3 study design later this year, which puts the company on track for a pivotal study initiation in the first-half of 2025.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.