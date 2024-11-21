Iondrive Limited Advances Sustainable Battery Solutions

Southern Gold Limited (AU:ION) has released an update.

Iondrive Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, including key director elections and the approval of a 10% placement facility. The company continues to focus on innovative lithium battery recycling technologies and holds promising exploration projects in South Korea. With a strong technical team, Iondrive is committed to advancing sustainable battery solutions globally.

