Iondrive Limited Advances Sustainable Battery Solutions

November 21, 2024 — 11:58 pm EST

Southern Gold Limited (AU:ION) has released an update.

Iondrive Limited successfully passed all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting, including key director elections and the approval of a 10% placement facility. The company continues to focus on innovative lithium battery recycling technologies and holds promising exploration projects in South Korea. With a strong technical team, Iondrive is committed to advancing sustainable battery solutions globally.

