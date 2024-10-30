INWIT Advances 5G Connectivity with Key Acquisition

Inwit (IT:INW) has released an update.

INWIT has successfully acquired a 52.08% stake in Smart City Roma S.p.A., marking a significant step in its 2024-2026 business plan to enhance 5G connectivity across Rome. This acquisition supports the development of integrated digital infrastructure in collaboration with Roma Capitale, featuring cellular coverage expansion in subways, squares, streets, and public buildings. The initiative underscores INWIT’s commitment to advancing smart city projects and meeting the growing demand for 5G connectivity.

