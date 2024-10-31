News & Insights

Invictus Energy Advances with New Discoveries and Funding

October 31, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

Invictus Energy Limited (AU:IVZ) has released an update.

Invictus Energy Limited has made significant strides in its transition from an explorer to a developer, highlighted by a substantial gas discovery in Zimbabwe’s Cabora Bassa Basin. The company has secured a US$10 million funding boost and extended its exploration license, positioning itself for further growth. With a new listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange and a strengthened management team, Invictus is poised for an exciting future in the energy sector.

