Invictus Energy Advances with New Discoveries and Funding

Invictus Energy Limited has made significant strides in its transition from an explorer to a developer, highlighted by a substantial gas discovery in Zimbabwe’s Cabora Bassa Basin. The company has secured a US$10 million funding boost and extended its exploration license, positioning itself for further growth. With a new listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange and a strengthened management team, Invictus is poised for an exciting future in the energy sector.

