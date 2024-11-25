News & Insights

Inverite Insights Extends Private Placement

November 25, 2024 — 05:13 pm EST

Inverite Insights (TSE:INVR) has released an update.

Inverite Insights Inc., a Vancouver-based AI-driven software provider, has extended its private placement by an additional 45 days, continuing its focus on financial data solutions for businesses. The company leverages a vast database of over 20 billion financial data points to enhance business transactions through data enrichment and risk management.

