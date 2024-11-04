Inventiva’s Strategic Moves at Upcoming General Meeting

Inventiva (IVA) has released an update.

Inventiva is set to hold its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on December 11, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key agenda items including the appointment of new directors and a capital increase through the issuance of shares without preemptive rights. The meeting will also address the cancellation of preemptive rights for several investment funds, signaling potential strategic financial maneuvers. These decisions could impact the company’s stock market dynamics and investor interests.

