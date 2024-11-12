News & Insights

Inventiva initiated with a Neutral at UBS

November 12, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

UBS initiated coverage of Inventiva (IVA) with a Neutral rating and $3 price target The firm thinks the company’s pan-PPAR agonist lanifibranor, currently in Phase 3 for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis with fibrosis stage 2 or 3, has shown “promising” Phase 2 data and as an oral could take a piece of the large MASH market. However, with Phase 3 data expected in the second half of 2026, UBS sees the next two years as an execution period for Inventiva.

