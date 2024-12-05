News & Insights

Intuitive Surgical price target raised to $610 from $525 at Stifel

December 05, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to $610 from $525 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After having had in-depth conversations with five early-adopting U.S. da Vinci 5 robotic system physicians now roughly eight months post FDA approval, the firm says early physician DV5 feedback was “highly-encouraging,” adding that these physicians’ robotic surgery adoption appears “all-in.”

