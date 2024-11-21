Intuit reports Q1 EPS $2.50, consensus $2.36

Reports Q1 revenue $3.28B, consensus $3.14B. “We’ve had a strong start to the year as we demonstrate the power of Intuit’s (INTU) AI-driven expert platform strategy. By delivering ‘done-for-you’ experiences, enabled by AI with access to AI-powered human experts, we continue to fuel the success of consumers and businesses,” said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit’s chief executive officer. “Our innovation and the proof points we’re observing continue to bolster our confidence in our strategy.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on INTU:
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Intuit options imply 4.1% move in share price post-earnings
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 21, 2024
- Intuit selloff on media report unwarranted, says Jefferies
- ‘DOGE’ commission weighs mobile app to file taxes, Washington Post says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.