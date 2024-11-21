Intuit reports Q1 EPS $2.50, consensus $2.36

Reports Q1 revenue $3.28B, consensus $3.14B. “We’ve had a strong start to the year as we demonstrate the power of Intuit’s (INTU) AI-driven expert platform strategy. By delivering ‘done-for-you’ experiences, enabled by AI with access to AI-powered human experts, we continue to fuel the success of consumers and businesses,” said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit’s chief executive officer. “Our innovation and the proof points we’re observing continue to bolster our confidence in our strategy.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INTU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.