Intuit reports Q1 EPS $2.50, consensus $2.36

November 21, 2024 — 04:06 pm EST

Reports Q1 revenue $3.28B, consensus $3.14B. “We’ve had a strong start to the year as we demonstrate the power of Intuit’s (INTU) AI-driven expert platform strategy. By delivering ‘done-for-you’ experiences, enabled by AI with access to AI-powered human experts, we continue to fuel the success of consumers and businesses,” said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit’s chief executive officer. “Our innovation and the proof points we’re observing continue to bolster our confidence in our strategy.”

