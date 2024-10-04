News & Insights

Intrepid Potash CEO Bob Jornayvaz Resigns

(RTTNews) - Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), Friday announced that the company's Chief Executive Officer Bob Jornayvaz has stepped down from the position, following his extended medical leave of absence.

The diversified mineral company has initiated search to identify Jornayvaz's successor.

Meanwhile, Chief Financial Officer, Matt Preston, will continue to serve as acting principal executive officer.

