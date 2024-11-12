Intred S.p.A. Appoints Deloitte for Audit Services

Intred SpA (IT:ITD) has released an update.

Intred S.p.A., a telecommunications operator listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, has appointed Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. to conduct a legal audit of its accounts for 2024-2026, replacing BDO ITALIA S.p.A. This strategic change, approved during the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, reflects Intred’s commitment to maintaining high standards of financial transparency and accountability.

