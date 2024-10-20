Intra Energy Corporation Strengthens Board with New Appointments

Intra Energy Corporation Limited (AU:IEC) has released an update.

Intra Energy Corporation Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Peretz Schapiro as Executive Director and Mr. William Dix as Non-Executive Technical Director, injecting fresh expertise into its leadership team. Schapiro brings a wealth of experience in corporate finance and resource exploration, while Dix offers extensive knowledge in mining and capital markets. This strategic board reshuffle signals the company’s ambition to drive growth and capitalize on new opportunities in the resources sector.

