ITCI

Intra-Cellular Announces Positive Data For Caplyta As Maintenance Treatment For Schizophrenia

November 05, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI), Tuesday announced positive data from phase 3 trial of Lumateperone, marketed as Caplyta, for the prevention of relapse in adult patients with Schizophrenia, a chronic mental illness.

The study also included an 18-week open-label phase, during which patients with Schizophrenia were treated with Lumateperone 42 mg per day.

The biopharmaceutical company found that the time to relapse during the double-blind treatment phase was significantly longer in patients receiving Lumateperone compared to those receiving placebo, which was the primary endpoint of the study.

The trial also achieved the key secondary endpoint regarding time to all cause discontinuation during the double-blind phase.

During the pre-market hours, Intra-Cellular's stock is moving up 0.96 percent, to $87 on the Nasdaq.

