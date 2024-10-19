News & Insights

Stocks

Interra Copper Expands Stars Property in BC

October 19, 2024 — 09:32 pm EDT

Interra Copper Corp (TSE:IMCX) has released an update.

Interra Copper Corp has significantly expanded its Stars Property in British Columbia by acquiring an additional 5,932 hectares of land, enhancing the site’s mineral potential. This strategic move not only increases the property’s exploration upside but also adds value for shareholders at a minimal cost. The expanded territory now covers a total of 9,693 hectares, including new mineral showings and geophysical anomalies.

