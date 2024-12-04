News & Insights

Stocks

Interparfums price target raised to $164 from $155 at Piper Sandler

December 04, 2024 — 06:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Interparfums (IPAR) to $164 from $155 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says Interparfums remains one of its favorite names in beauty, supported by a healthy fragrance market and strong portfolio of licensed and owned brands, coupled with current estimates that look prudent and a valuation that still looks attractive. Additionally, Piper views the newly announced agreement with Off-White as a signal that Interparfums remains in a strong competitive position to continue capturing new brands and support above-market growth.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IPAR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IPAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.