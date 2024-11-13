Interparfums Forecasts Strong Growth with New Fragrance Launches

Interparfums (FR:ITP) has released an update.

Interparfums anticipates exceeding 10% sales growth in 2024, largely due to the successful relaunch of Lacoste perfumes, with projected revenue between 880 to 890 million euros. Looking ahead to 2025, the company plans to introduce the Solférino brand, a premium fragrance line, as part of its strategy to capture the high-growth High Perfumery market, forecasting revenues of 910 to 930 million euros. This strategic expansion, alongside other brand initiatives, is expected to sustain a robust operating margin above 19%.

