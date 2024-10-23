News & Insights

InterOil Sees Significant Production Boost in September

October 23, 2024 — 02:03 am EDT

InterOil Exploration and Production ASA (DE:1ZD0) has released an update.

In September 2024, InterOil Exploration and Production ASA significantly increased its daily average operated production to 2,082 boepd, largely due to recovered operations in Argentina after severe winter disruptions. While Colombian production saw a minor decline, the overall boost in output reflects InterOil’s strategic efforts to maximize production capabilities across its assets.

