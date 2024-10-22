International Public Partnerships Boosts Treasury Stock Holdings

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited has repurchased 300,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with plans to hold them in treasury. This move reflects the company’s strategic approach to managing its extensive portfolio of infrastructure investments across multiple regions, aiming to deliver long-term growth and returns for shareholders.

