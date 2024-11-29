News & Insights

Stocks

International Petroleum Corp Updates Share Capital

November 29, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

International Petroleum Corporation (TSE:IPCO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

International Petroleum Corporation has updated its share capital following the cancellation of 361,937 common shares, bringing the total to 119,882,701 outstanding shares. This move is part of the company’s ongoing share repurchase program, highlighting its strategic financial management. IPC’s operations span Canada, Malaysia, and France, offering strong growth potential in the oil and gas sector.

For further insights into TSE:IPCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.