International Petroleum Corp Updates Share Capital

International Petroleum Corporation (TSE:IPCO) has released an update.
International Petroleum Corporation has updated its share capital following the cancellation of 361,937 common shares, bringing the total to 119,882,701 outstanding shares. This move is part of the company’s ongoing share repurchase program, highlighting its strategic financial management. IPC’s operations span Canada, Malaysia, and France, offering strong growth potential in the oil and gas sector.
